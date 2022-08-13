Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.06 Million in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 96.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

