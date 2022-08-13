Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,905 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

