Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 21,014 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 481.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

