Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $415.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.
PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $393.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity
In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Paycom Software by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
