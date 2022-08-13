Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $415.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $393.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Paycom Software by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

