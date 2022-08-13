Wells Fargo & Company Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $163.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

