Wells Fargo & Company Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $163.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.
Prologis Stock Performance
PLD stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
