Cowen Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $95.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 245.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

