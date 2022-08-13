Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

