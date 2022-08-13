Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $23.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.46.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

