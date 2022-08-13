KeyCorp Trims Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE AGTI opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Agiliti by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 93,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

