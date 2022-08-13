Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.