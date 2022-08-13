Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 128,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,438,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.