Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $120.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Shares of APTV opened at $111.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

