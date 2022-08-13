Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VWDRY. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.08. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

