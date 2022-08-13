Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Decreases By 25.2%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
The Weir Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.83.
About The Weir Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Weir Group (WEIGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.