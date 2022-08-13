Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,866 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

