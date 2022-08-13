Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.53 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

