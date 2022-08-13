Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.53 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.