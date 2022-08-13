Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 1,353.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $496.88 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $497.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

