Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

