Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

