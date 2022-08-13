Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 9,033 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ST opened at $45.67 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

