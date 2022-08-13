Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $1,915,277. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.