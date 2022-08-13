Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

