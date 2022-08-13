Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

