Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,150 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 32.83.

Lucid Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ LCID opened at 18.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The company had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.