Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

About Yum China

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.