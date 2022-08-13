Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

