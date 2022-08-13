Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,511.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,150 shares of company stock worth $150,847. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carriage Services Trading Up 4.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE CSV opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.