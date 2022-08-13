Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 314,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 240,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,691,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 107,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance
CATH opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $61.25.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend
