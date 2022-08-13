Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 314,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 240,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,691,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 107,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.