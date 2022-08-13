Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRF opened at $163.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

