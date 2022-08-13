Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Outperform

DA Davidson cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $373.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.74 per share, with a total value of $43,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $97,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

