TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Raised to $85.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TA. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of TA stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $800.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

