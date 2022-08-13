Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.45. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 287,663 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

