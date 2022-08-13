Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Thryv has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $413,402.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,659,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,887,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,178,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,173,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

