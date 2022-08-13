Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Thryv Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Thryv has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv
In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $413,402.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,659,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,887,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,178,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,173,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thryv (THRY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.