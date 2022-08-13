Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,769 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Hostess Brands worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after buying an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,696,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,493,000 after acquiring an additional 263,876 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,370,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,010,000 after acquiring an additional 302,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,916 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

