Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Xperi worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPER. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.86. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

