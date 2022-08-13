Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 454 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130,422 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 73,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

