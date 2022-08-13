SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $15.75 by Analysts at Compass Point

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $15.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.18.

SLRC opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.65 million, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

