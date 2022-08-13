DA Davidson Lowers Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $34.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.4 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $785.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.