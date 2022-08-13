DA Davidson Lowers Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $34.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.4 %
Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $785.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
