Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $21.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbotic stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 735,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000. Symbotic comprises 8.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of Symbotic as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

