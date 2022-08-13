Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $21.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.60.
Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
