Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $66.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $43,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,789 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,336,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $43,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,548 shares of company stock worth $3,680,014. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

