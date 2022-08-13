Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWK. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.08.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $201.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $4,578,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $68,543,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

