Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Sells $573,262.80 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

