Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CFO Sells 4,534 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLFD opened at $118.24 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

