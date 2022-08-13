John Patrick Banovetz Sells 3,145 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.68. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.