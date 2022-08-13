Citigroup Downgrades Deliveroo (LON:ROO) to Neutral

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deliveroo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.46.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67). Insiders have sold a total of 121,221 shares of company stock worth $10,385,529 in the last three months.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

