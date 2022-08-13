Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Sells $497,442.14 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00.
NASDAQ TRUP opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 2.02.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the period. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $324,072,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trupanion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after buying an additional 88,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
