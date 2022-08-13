Kieran Barry Columb Sells 5,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,789,685.35.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$117.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$83.32 and a 12-month high of C$123.18. The company has a market cap of C$38.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.87.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

