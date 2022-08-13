EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.69.

EQB Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$56.67 on Wednesday. EQB has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$84.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.46.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQB will post 9.8800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.57%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

