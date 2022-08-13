Victoria D. Harker Sells 5,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Xylem by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

