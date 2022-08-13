UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UWM in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get UWM alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UWMC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.47 million. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in UWM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UWM by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in UWM by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in UWM by 81.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.